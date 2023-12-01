Malta has secured its re-election to Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) council, coming in second place.

This, the government said in a statement, was a significant achievement among the 176 participating member nations.

The accomplishment marks the most impressive result in Malta's history with the IMO.

The election took place during the 33rd session of the IMO general assembly in London, where the Maltese delegation, led by the Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, campaigned for Malta’s re-election by promoting the country as a national focal point for maritime affairs.

This was done to facilitate sustainable investment and to promote the sector internationally with the ultimate goal to make Malta a maritime centre of excellence.

Farrugia said the result is another major achievement for maritime Malta and a recognition of the country's work as a leader in the international maritime domain.

Malta – the 6th largest merchant shipping registry in the world -enjoyed the trust of the international community in this sector, the minister said.

“We are motivated by the prospect of a brighter future and remain committed to overcoming current challenges," Farrugia said.