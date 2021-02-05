Malta-registered airline Lauda Europe, a subsidiary of the Ryanair Group, is opening a new base in Zadar, Croatia, in May, according to reports.

Two Airbus A320s will be operated from the Zadar base on behalf of Ryanair, Aviation Direct, an aviation, travel and tourism portal said.

It said that from Zadar, Lauda Europe will serve:

• Berlin-Brandenburg

• Vienna (ex VIE base)

• Weeze

• Memmingen

• Marseille

• Wroclaw

• Krakow

• Gothenburg

Although a few routes will become operational in May, most will not start until July.

Aviation Direct said the airline is also expected to open other bases in summer.