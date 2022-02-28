Another 40 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight, the lowest since November 15.

Data released by the health authorities on Facebook on Monday shows 61 other people recovered from the virus.

This means Malta currently has 692 known active cases.

Of these, 36 are at Mater Dei Hospital, including three who are receiving intensive care.

Malta has recorded a total of 605 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The data also shows that 342,764 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.