The Maltese Athletics National Team registered the best-ever performance in the European Team Championships held on foreign soil finishing in sixth place out of 16 associations in the Third League held in Limassol, Cyprus last weekend.

Malta obtained a higher-point tally than larger nations such as Georgia, Montenegro and Azerbaijan.

Serbia, Moldova and hosts Cyprus secured the top three positions ensuring their promotion to the Second League for next year.

Maltese athletes produced some remarkable performances for their country, breaking three national records and a flurry of seasonal and personal bests in the process.

