Malta is the EU country that experienced the highest decrease in house prices in the first quarter of 2020, with a drop of 4.3% compared with the previous quarter, according to Eurostat figures.

On the other hand, according to the National Statistics Office, the Property Price Index (PPI) rose by 5.6% during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Provisional figures indicate that the main driver of the increase was the maisonettes price index, although the apartments price index also went up.

Among the member states for which data is available, Hungary, Ireland and Belgium followed with drops of 1.1, 0.8 and 0.1% respectively, as measured by the Eurostat House Price Index, while the highest increases in house prices in the same period were recorded in Portugal, up by 4.9%, followed by Estonia and Slovakia.

In the EU, house prices rose by 5.5%, compared with the same quarter of the previous year, said its statistical office. The data was not affected by the COVID-19 containment measures that member states began to introduce during this period.

Meanwhile, in the euro area, house prices were up by 5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, marking the highest annual increase since the second quarter of 2007.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, house prices rose by 0.9% in the euro area and 1.2% in the EU in the first quarter of 2020.

The NSO said that in the first quarter of 2019, the PPI registered a rise of 6.5% when compared to the same quarter of the preceding year.

The PPI shows the price changes of residential properties purchased by households. It is compiled on a quarterly basis to ensure all figures are substantiated by larger samples.