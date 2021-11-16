Early estimates collected by the EU's statistics office suggest Malta registered the largest increase in social protection benefits expenditure in 2020 when compared to the previous year.

Data published on Tuesday shows an increase of 28% in 2020 when compared to the spending in 2019. Malta's rate of increase is the highest in Europe, followed by that of Ireland (21%) and Cyprus (18%).

The EU statistics office, Eurostat, said old age and sickness and healthcare benefits make up the major part of social protection benefits in all member states. Other categories include disability, survivors, family/children, unemployment, housing and social exclusion.

Despite the increase being the highest, Malta's spending on social protection benefits is still lower than the EU average. The country's spending, as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP), is the seventh-lowest in Europe.

France, Austria and Italy spent the most on social protection benefits.