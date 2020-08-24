Members of the aviation community are teaming up to deliver much needed disaster relief to the people of Beirut.

Hill and Lamb, together with aviation Capt Charles Pace, have come together and secured an aircraft, which is being made available by HiFly Malta.

The flight will deliver urgently needed non-perishable items donated by the people of Malta.

The flight will be leaving Malta in early September and all items will be directly handed over to the Lebanese Red Cross.

“From experience with similar missions, we understand that the people on the ground are best to direct resources where they are most needed and we are sure that the Red Cross will make the most out of the items delivered.

"A number of local companies and individuals have already pledged donations and we are confident that we will manage to use up all the space on the aircraft and make the most of this generous offer,” Pace said.

People can donate by sending an SMS with the text 'BEIRUT' on 5061 9280 or by contacting Hill & Lamb at Lebanon@hillandlamb.com.