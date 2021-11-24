Malta relocated 234 migrants to EU and associated states this year up to mid-November, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said in reply to a parliament question.

He told Natinalist MP Joe Ellis that 273 were relocated to the EU and associated states last year and 619 the year before.

2055 have been relocated to the EU since 2010.

Relocations since 2019 have cost €1,060,000 of which €950,000 were provided by the EU.

The minister also said that this year up to October, 361 migrants were returned to their country of origin, including 36 who accepted to return voluntarily. Costs totally €359,899.49, of which 75% were covered by the European Union.