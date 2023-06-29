Malta men's national team failed to improve its placing in the FIFA rankings as the side remained in 172nd place on the world list following June's international window.

Gaining just a total of 0.07 points, the Maltese team moved to 972.86 total points but it was not enough to move up the ladder.

Following the previous FIFA Rankings, issued in April, Michele Marcolini's selection played on three occasions during the June international window.

A Kyrian Nwoko goal handed Malta a surprising 1-0 victory over much-improved Luxembourg, now ranked 89th, in an international friendly.

More details on SportsDesk.