Malta will "remain friends" with the people of Libya, Prime Minister Robert Abela assured his Libyan counterpart on Wednesday.

In brief comments following a one-on-one meeting with Libya's prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Abela said the country will continue to offer its support to the country's citizens.

"The past days in Libya have been difficult. The peace and stability in the past two years was something we were happy to see.

"Malta will remain friends with the people of Libya. We will also continue pushing for proactive involvement of the EU," Abela, who was flanked by several ministers, said.

On the future of Libya, Abela said this should only be decided by the citizens and leaders of the country and there should not be "any external influences". He did not elaborate further.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Abela said that while Malta has always maintained its neutrality, the island would not be indifferent to such issues.

"We are neutral but not indifferent. We will make our voice heard because our people are also being impacted.

"We will be on the side of those seeking justice. And while we want unity at EU level, as Malta’s prime minister I want to safeguard our people’s interests," Abela said.

On his part, the Libyan prime minister said he is “grateful” for the warm welcome and he is confident Malta will help his country through the tougher times.

In recent days, clashes between those backing rival administrations in Libyakilled at least 32 people. Armed groups exchanged fire in Tripoli that damaged hospitals and set buildings on fire. This was the worst fighting in Libyan capital since 2020's landmark ceasefire.

"The Libyan people hope to organise elections soon and we would go towards stability. We have to stop the few individuals who want to take advantage of instability. This is clear to the whole world.

"Our capital Tripoli was subject of clashes and caused a number of deaths and injuries. This will open the door to many criminals and those connected to organised crimes. This would also threaten the peace in Europe and the region as a whole," Dbeibah said.

The press were subsequently ushered out before the meeting ended and were unable to ask either of the two prime ministers any questions.

Abela has not held a news conference since June.