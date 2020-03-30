The Malta national team, represented by Gianluca Sant and Christian Spiteri, will aim to make a name for themselves and the country in the eFootball EURO 2020 tournament as they attempt to place in Group I.

The duo, who will take on Ireland, San Marino, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands in the qualifiers on Monday as they try to improve the fourth-place spot they achieved so far.

This comes after four friendlies played against Azerbaijan earlier on in the day.

The results from the four friendlies played on Monday against Azerbaijan.

After Malta’s scheduled friendly with the Azerbaijanis at the National Stadium Monday evening was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sides played anyway, online, contesting three 1v1 matches as well as a final 3v3 match to top it off.

The pair Sant and Spiteri, who are the sole Maltese representatives in the European tournament, were joined by fellow player Kurt Fenech.

The qualifiers will be shown on the players' Twitch channels or on the Malta Football Association Facebook page:

Christian Spiteri

https://www.twitch.tv/christianspiteri?fbclid=IwAR1m1uhZp8-Mdu7THoIn9eHmUtsfh1k-zV9YtisoWd4uzphGbTyX3fnFRsU

Gianluca Sant

https://www.twitch.tv/txrbulensee?fbclid=IwAR2qpmaMdKmqMB23twPMwvRYPSj0XRD2QjT-rNBWGZZQTeR9jAscybiZxBQ