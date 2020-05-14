Malta’s LGBTIQ rights remains one of the most comprehensive for citizen as the country has topped ILGA’s European Rainbow Map Index for the fifth year running.

The index analyses policy and legislation with respect to LGBTIQ people's human rights and was published ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on Sunday.

Malta placed first in the classification with 89 points, while in 2013 it had classified in 18th place.

Malta has made great strides in it’s civil liberty policies, with the introduction of civil unions, equal marriage and adoption for same sex couples, as well as through its gender identity laws.

The report praised Malta’s commitment to improving the lives of LGBTIQ families and the use of gender neutral terminology in the drafting of laws.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis together with Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar said in a statement that the government was committed to strengthening civil liberties and equality and would continue to work for the rights of minorities.