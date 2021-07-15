A ban on UK travelers who received a particular dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine was lifted on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the Health Ministry confirmed that as of today all batches of the AstraZeneca vaccination listed on valid vaccination certificates would be accepted for quarantine-free entry into Malta.

Last week Malta banned entry to UK travellers who were administered the AstraZeneca vaccine with batch numbers 4120Z001, 4120Z002, 4120Z003, with the UK foreign office advising travelers that they would be denied entry to Malta.

All three batches are of the vaccine manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and known as Covishield.

Malta is currently on the UK's green list, meaning travellers do not have to quarantine on their return to the UK.

However Malta has placed restrictions on British travellers, with only fully vaccinated tourists allowed, except for children under 12, who can travel with a negative PCR test and a vaccinated adult.

Maltese authorities are currently only accepting vaccine certificates from the EU, Switzerland and the UK, as well as from Dubai and Turkey.