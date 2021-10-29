Recent claims about Malta's mismanagement of European funds could put the country at further risk of benefitting from EU opportunities, the PN is warning.

In a statement on Friday, the PN referred to news reports that EU funds used to build high rubble walls in Dingli are currently the subject of a magisterial investigation.

RELATED STORIES Brand new electric buses in Gozo unused for 18 months

Budget 2022: Government forgot all about Gozo - PN

It also referred to comments by the head of the EU’s anti-graft agency Laura Kovesi, who earlier this week said she had not received a single actionable report of fraud related to EU funds from Malta.

"The Opposition cannot remain silent. Suspicion about mismanagement of EU funds is unfortunately just one of a series of negative stories under a Labour administration that risk making it harder for Malta to benefit from EU opportunities," spokesperson Kevin Cutajar said.

"The country needs to change route and trust its governance in the hands of the PN - the party that worked in favour of Malta's succession to the EU."