An outdoor music concert will rock the Granaries in Floriana on September 17, with musicians such as Destiny, Lapes, Red Electrick and Tribali all slated to perform.

Malta Rocks seeks to showcase some of the country’s hottest musical talent and will feature: Destiny, Kantera, Kersten Graham, Lapes, Michela, Mikaela, Matthew James and Band, Owen Leuellen, Red Electrick, The Busker, The Rifffs, Tribali and Wayne and Band.

It will be organised in strict adherence with COVID-19 protocols, meaning all guests must present a valid vaccine certificate and ID card to be allowed into the venue. Guests will all be seated in maximum groups of six people, with bubbles of 340 people each with separate queuing systems and amenities.

Now in its first edition, the Malta Tourism Authority-financed concert is scheduled to become an annual event.

“This event is testament of the quality of talent that we have on our islands and it is also a rubber stamp of approval for all the things done throughout the years by various sectors and stakeholders to improve the entertainment industry,” said concert producer Mark Grech.

Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg said the event would be the “first chance for some of Malta’s finest to come together on one platform, at a time when sae and controlled seated events can start to take place.”

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo described the concert as “brilliant news” for the local entertainment industry and wished performers and organisers the best of luck.

Tickets start at €16.20 and are available for sale online now.