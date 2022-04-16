The Malta rugby national team will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Conference One South when they host Cyprus at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off: 2pm).

Damian Neill’s men are back in action following a frustrating 7-3 defeat in Croatia a fortnight ago and no doubt the home side will be hellbent to clinch all spoils as they look to strengthen their grip on second place in the group.

Croatia are currently leading the way on 18 points, eight clear of the Maltese side, who, however, have a game in hand, and will all but certainly seal their runners-up spot in the group with a win at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

