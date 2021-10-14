The Malta Rugby League national team is currently in Turkey when on Thursday they open their commitments at the European Championships with a match against the Czech Republic.

Coach Roderick Attard named a 19-man squad for the tournament that will see Malta also face the Netherlands and hosts Turkey.

This is the first time that Attard has been put in charge of the national team and he is looking forward to the challenge.

“For me personally I had to change the mentality of heading into the tournament as a coach and not as a player,” Attard said.

“I am now focusing on making sure the team is well prepared for the tournament and I have worked with my technical staff on the best playing strategy for the team.

