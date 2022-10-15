MALTA 14

BULGARIA 23

The Malta rugby national team suffered a disappointing start to their FIRA-AER Conference South 1 campaign when they were beaten by Bulgaria at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Bulgarians deserved to take the spoils as they held the edge on the home side for much of the opening hour and took full advantage of the Maltese’s indiscipline.

In fact, some foul play from the home side regaled a series of penalties to the Bulgarians who they fully exploited and then further rubberstamped their dominance with two more tries to open their campaign with a convincing win.

Malta did show marked improvement after the break, but the damage had been done and will now hope to bounce back in next week’s trip in Slovenia.

The Bulgarians imposed their game right from the outset as their superior physical power dented Malta’s hopes of hurting the visitors with their swift attacking play.

