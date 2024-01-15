The Malta Rugby Football Union community was in mourning on Monday morning following the death of former national team manager Mike Beerman.

Tributes poured in following the death of Beerman, who was a major contributor to the development of the game of rugby in Malta throughout the past three decades and helped in no measure to help the sport become very popular in our country.

During his career, he filled several roles within the Union which also included the role of referee as well as referee instructor but his biggest impact was when he was named the team manager of the national team where he served his role to perfection.

