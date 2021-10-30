The Malta rugby national team were off to a winning start in the FIRA-AER Conference South 1 qualifiers when they beat Slovenia 24-10 in Ljubljana.
Damian Neill’s men put on an assured display on their return to international rugby after more than two years of stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was little too separate from either side in the first half as the match was a hard-fought affair with both sides pushing continuously in search of the breakthrough.
The Maltese enjoyed a lot of possession but time and again they were let down by their handling of the ball and distribution in their opponents' final third that scuppered any hopes of a try.
Malta did finally break the stalemate shy of the hour mark.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us