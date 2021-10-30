The Malta rugby national team were off to a winning start in the FIRA-AER Conference South 1 qualifiers when they beat Slovenia 24-10 in Ljubljana.

Damian Neill’s men put on an assured display on their return to international rugby after more than two years of stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was little too separate from either side in the first half as the match was a hard-fought affair with both sides pushing continuously in search of the breakthrough.

The Maltese enjoyed a lot of possession but time and again they were let down by their handling of the ball and distribution in their opponents' final third that scuppered any hopes of a try.

Malta did finally break the stalemate shy of the hour mark.

