The Malta rugby national team recorded their first win in the FIRA-AER Conference South 1 this season when they breezed past Slovenia 46-10 in Ljubljana on Saturday.

It was the right response from Damien Neill’s boys following last week’s disappointing 23-14 defeat to Bulgaria at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

As the scoreline shows, the Maltese outfit were a class above their Slovenian opponents as they speed of play proved too much for the Slovenians as the visitors finally picked their first points in this year’s championship.

Malta’s success in Slovenia on Saturday was achieved thanks to the talents of our homegrown players.

In fact, Mariano Cutajar and Brendan Dalton each helped themselves to two tries apiece while Liam Scicluna and Matthew Spiteri were the other try scorers for Malta.

