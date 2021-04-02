The Malta Rugby Football Union announced that it was planning to represent the country in the upcoming Rugby Europe 7s Conference tournaments for both men and women later on this year.

In a statement, the local governing body of rugby union said that the decision was taken following discussions and planning with Rugby Europe, SportMalta and the Maltese Olympic Committee.

The men’s tournament is expected to be held in the Slovakian city of Piestaby between May 29 and 30 while the women’s competition is scheduled for the weekend of June 4 and 5 in Belgrade, Serbia.

