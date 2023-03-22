The Malta rugby national team will resume their international commitments this weekend when they host Cyprus at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

The game will have added significance for the Maltese rugby fraternity as it will mark the final match for national coach Damien Neill who will step down from his post after next June’s Games of the Small States of Europe, which will be held on our islands.

Malta Rugby Football Union president Robert Portelli told a news conference that excitement is brewing ahead of Saturday’s match.

“Saturday’s match is a special occasion for us as it is the final home match of Damien Neill, the Director of Malta Rugby,” Portelli said.

