A new TV programme, in which individuals and social purpose organisations will pitch in front of judges for the chance to be awarded funding and other support to develop an initiative that positively impacts Malta, is airing throughout October at 8.50pm on TVM, starting from today.

Each initiative put forward is inspiring, impactful and aims to make a positive change in Malta. Those shortlisted during the first stage have gone through an initiative-building phase where they were paired with a mentor to work on strengthening their initiative.

The chosen finalists will pitch their initiatives during the final programme on October 30 for the chance to be awarded up to €100,000 to develop their initiative.

While not all contestants will make it to this final round, the aim is to create exposure, raise awareness and encourage others to support and partner with these initiatives so they too can continue with their great ideas. Everyone can vote and support their favourite initiatives.

“Being a judge on Changemakers is a highly challenging task. I wish to use this opportunity to give back to the people and the island that has already given me so much, by choosing and investing in a sustainable, scalable project with the biggest impact potential for Malta,” Marta Starzyk, one of the judges on Changemakers, said.

After five successful editions in its previous format as The Malta Social Impact Awards (MSIA), over €410,000 was awarded to 16 initiatives that have changed thousands of people’s life in Malta.

MSIA was reformatted into an exciting TV programme this year to be able to provide more exposure and opportunities for Malta’s inspiring changemakers.

