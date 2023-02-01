Maltese athletes were given a significant incentive to win the gold medal in their discipline at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe after Maltese Olympic Committee president Julian Pace Bonello announced that they will receive a bonus of €10,000.

The announcement was made during a press briefing during which the Maltese Olympic Committee gave the latest update on the current preparations for the biennial Games that will be held on our islands between May 29 and June 4.

“We’ve held talks with the government and Sport Malta in recent weeks about the bonuses to be awarded to Team Malta’s medal winners during the Games,” Pace Bonello said.

“We came to an agreement with Dr Clifton Grima and Sport Malta that Maltese gold medal winners in the Games will receive €10,000. This is without doubt the highest amount ever received by Maltese athletes in the GSSE and hopefully we will have many of them during the week-long Games.”

Pace Bonello said that preparations for the Games were moving forward and had no doubts that the GSSE will leave a lasting legacy in Malta.

“Sport can be a major force for positive change, and I firmly believe that the Games of the Small States of Europe can be a strong force which will leave a long-lasting legacy to our island,” said Pace Bonello.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...