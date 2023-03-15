Malta’s Got Talent winner Kyran Bonello paid a visit to Gozo College Rabat Primary School. Kyran, who was greeted by the school administration, entertained the morning assembly by singing Ennio Morricone’s Nella Fantasia, with which he won the second edition of the festival, and with O Mio Bambino Caro.

Two Year 5 students, Zak and George, presented Kyran with a statue of St Dominic to add to his collection of holy statues. Later on, accompanied by headmaster Lelio Spiteri, Kyran toured the classrooms where he signed postcards specifically made for the occasion. The students asked Kyran about his family, his singing career, school and hobbies.

Accompanying Kyran were his parents Graziella and Mario.