Malta international Haley Bugeja has been named in Goal’s NXGN list for the third straight year after the 25-player list was released on Tuesday.

Bugeja, born in 2004, was eligible for the last time to be part of the list as new changes will see players born in 2005 or later to be selected from next year.

Unlike the previous two years, there is no ranking in this list while it has been expanded from 20 to 25 players.

