Malta international player Jodi Felice Jones has made his move to Notts County permanent after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal, the club announced.

Jones, 25, was instrumental in helping Notts County achieving promotion to League Two.

He scored the winning extra-time goal in their National League semi-final against Boreham Wood while scored in the penalty shoot-out which propelled Notts County into the Football League at the expense of Chesterfield.

