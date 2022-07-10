In any country, the backbone of the proper and efficient upkeep of law and order is the police force. In Malta, before the British took over, there had been a police force of sorts that was administered by various heads, each possessing a separate jurisdiction and without uniform planning.

Prior to 1814, policing powers had been vested in the Castellan, the Captain of the Rod, the Criminal Judges, the Magistrates of Police, the Advocate Fiscal and the Governor of Gozo. This fragmentation and ‘division’ of powers sometimes brought about troubles and disputes, and it was amply clear that reform was long overdue.

Portrait by John Hoppner (1758-1810) of Lieutenant General Sir Thomas Maitland (1760-1824), Governor of Malta (1813-24) who founded the modern Malta Police Force in 1814. Photo: En.Wikipedia.com

The much-needed reforms were promulgated through Proclamation XXII of 1814 issued by Governor Lieutenant General Sir Thomas Maitland (1760-1824, Governor 1813-24) on July 1 and which came into effect on July 12. Therefore, this latter date is regarded as being the foundation date of the Malta Police Force in its modern sense.

The 1814 proclamation decreed that the powers exercised by the above-mentioned officials were to cease forthwith and the Court of Magistrates of Police, as it was then constituted, was to be abolished. After July 12, 1814, the police force was to be administered as shall be outlined herewith.

Two district departments were to make up the police: the Executive Police and the Judicial Police. The former was to be headed by the Inspector General of Police, while the Judicial Police was to be under the Magistrates of Police for both the islands of Malta and Gozo.

The Inspector General of Police, nowadays known as the Commissioner of Police, commanded all the then existent and future police officers. The Executive Police duties in Malta were those that had formerly been exercised by the Castellan, the Captain of the Rod, the Criminal Judges, the Magistrates of Police and the Advocate Fiscal. In Gozo, police duties had formerly been the province of the Governor, the Criminal Judge and the Advocate Fiscal.

All the judicial duties formerly discharged by the aforementioned officials were vested in the Magistrates of Judicial Police. Malta was divided into the following two districts: the First District, comprising Valletta, Cospicua, Senglea, Vittoriosa, Żabbar, Żejtun, Tarxien, Paola, Għaxaq, Gudja and Luqa; and the Second District, comprising Mdina and the rest of Malta.

Four magistrates, of whom at least two were to be Maltese, saw to cases relating to the First District. And another two magistrates, one of whom was to be Maltese, presided over cases relating to the Second District.

A Maltese €2 coin, issued on July 9, 2014, commemorating the second centenary of the formation of Malta’s Police Force. Photo: Worthpoint.com

The magistrates: i) tried all offences and crimes whose punishment did not exceed fines of 50 scudi or three months’ imprisonment with hard labour; ii) tried idlers, vagabonds and disorderly people and compelled them to provide security up to the sum of 50 scudi. In default of payment, offenders could be imprisoned for up to three months with hard labour; and iii) heard cases regarding hiring and wages in cases where the value concerned did not exceed 50 scudi. Punishment could not exceed this sum.

If a person was charged with an offence liable to a punishment exceeding 50 scudi or three months’ imprisonment, the magistrate would investigate the case and commit the accused for trial before the Criminal Court. Proceedings in the Magistrate’s Court were to be summary, though a prisoner could be remanded to prison pending further investigation, which had to be concluded within 10 days.

All arrested people were to be accused before the district magistrate within 48 hours. If not, they were to be freed pending further investigations. This was in addition to a great reform whereby no one could be arrested without accusation. Furthermore, the separation of the Executive from the Judicial Police ensured that each sector would operate as a powerful factor to prevent the other from abusing of its power.

The separation of the Executive from the Judicial Police ensured that each sector would operate as a powerful factor to prevent the other from abusing of its power

The police were given great powers by which they could arrest any person allegedly guilty of offending the public peace or infringing police regulations. Other duties involved the regulation of all shops and similar places, and the superintendence of foreigners coming to and living in the Maltese islands.

However, for about 14 years, police powers of arrest were partly hampered by the right of sanctuary, which implied immunity from arrest if the suspect found refuge within the precincts of a parish church or of any other sacramental church, that is, where the Holy Eucharist was continually present. Such suspects could only be removed after obtaining permission from the local ecclesiastical authority which could decide whether the suspect was entitled or not to make use of the privilege. Discussions about sanctuary dragged on and it was eventually abolished in 1828. Henceforth, any suspect could be arrested and taken before the magistrate.

Francesco Rivarola, the first commandant, designated as Inspector General, of the Malta Police Force. Photo: Impereur.Blogspot.com

The first Inspector General of Police, who received his orders from the Governor, was Francesco Rivarola (1779-1853), a Corsican who had joined the British army when he was commissioned as an ensign in 1795 during the British occupation of Corsica. In subsequent years, Rivarola raised forces to help the British in their wars against the French and, by 1811, he had risen to the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel.

When Sir Thomas Maitland was appointed Governor of Malta in 1813, he entrusted Rivarola to raise one police force and one fighting unit. In addition, Rivarola was Inspector General of all Maltese and foreign military units based in Malta. When Maitland issued Proclamation XXII in 1814, Rivarola became the Inspector General of the reformed police force.

The first cap badge of the Malta Police Force. Photo: Timesofmalta.com A uniformed First Class Police Constable in 1870. Photo: Angelfire.com

The first police members did not have a uniform but carried a dangling sword, a pistol and a baton as a sign of office. Ranks included Adjutants and Sergeants, with the required minimum height for enlistment being 1.68 metres.

In 1815, to help uphold law and order, Malta and Gozo were divided into six districts, which were placed under the charge of lords-lieutenants and their deputies, who were empowered to arrest malefactors and order searches in private property. However, a report had then to be submitted to the Inspector General of Police.

The office of Lord-Lieutenant was abolished in 1839 and replaced by syndics (or mayors) who, assisted by the police, were charged with the upkeep of law and order in their respective districts. The post of syndic was eventually abolished in 1896.

In 1842, the police force consisted of one Inspector (the modern Commissioner), 49 officers ranging from adjutants to sergeants, and 159 constables manning 45 police stations throughout Malta and Gozo.

Governor Sir Richard More O’Ferrall, who reformed the Malta Police Force in 1850. Photo: Timesofmalta.com

In 1849, Governor Sir Richard More O’Ferrall recommended a reorganisation of the police force by decreasing the number of officers and increasing the number of the lower ranks. The changes came into being in 1850 and the force then had only 30 officers from sergeants upwards but also included 27 First Class Constables.

To attract a better class of recruit, promotions were made from those men in the ranks who could read and write. In fact, men in the lowest ranks could be promoted up to the rank of adjutant.

Malta’s Police Force Commissioners 1814-58

Colonel Francesco Rivarola (1814-22)

Lieutenant Colonel Henry Balneavis (1822-32)

Charles Godfrey (1832-44)

Frederick Sedley (1845-58)