Top-end properties have retained their lustre and even witnessed a rise in demand as their immense appeal to high-profile local and international clients have led to some buyers happily parting with many millions of euro in order to attain ownership.

“It is not the easiest of feats to accomplish. It takes extensive marketing, a global network and complex negotiations to get these properties sold. Negotiations can be drawn out, involve repeated visits by the prospective owner or their representatives and contracts will be scrutinised by lawyers while the authorities will also conduct meticulous due diligence checks in order to approve a sale,” says Grahame Salt, Director of Frank Salt Real Estate.

Agents operating in this niche also need to possess an understanding of the intricate requirements high priority clients have. It is often required to not only advertise and promote the properties themselves, but also the Maltese archipelago internationally as an investment and lifestyle destination.

“This is achieved by global marketing initiatives of the properties and ‘Brand Malta’ in South Africa, England, Sweden, Dubai, Turkey and the US in cooperation with leading international partners,” says Alex Papagiorcopulo, manager at luxury real estate agency Homes of Quality. “Local property types such as apartments, bungalows, villas, character homes, palazzos and period townhouses can satisfy most personal preferences, but our greatest limitation has always been space. There are far less properties available in this bracket by way of location, views, finishes or the facilities they incorporate. This especially applies to bigger properties that meet the expectations and standards of these affluent buyers."

“These properties are highly sought-after and command top dollar due to their uniqueness and their long-term investment potential,” adds Grahame. “While providing all luxury comforts, these properties will always be in demand as they enjoy better returns and are less susceptible to price volatility."

Alex continues: “The local property market is extremely resilient and this results in Malta’s homes being earmarked as safe long-term investments. Malta managed to retain stable growth over the last four decades, even during the international financial services crisis of 2008 and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices remained stable and the upper end actually registered healthy growth.”

With regards to the letting market, Grahame says there’s a huge demand for rental properties, often from highly paid expats. When investors realise that capital growth coupled with rental returns result in very handsome ROI figures, they are more inclined to invest in real estate than other more volatile investment options. Companies that achieve success in the top end of the market only employ specialised property consultants with years of experience, an excellent grasp of the market and an innate ability to identify the best investment options. This includes an excellent understanding of the legal requirements, taxes and the various residency programmes available.

Companies operating in this bracket need credibility, highly skilled consultants, an established history, unquestionable ethos, revered international partners and superb infrastructure due to the close-knit network of wealthy buyers. Even more crucial is an extraordinary customer satisfaction rate, as word of mouth referrals can make or break a deal but, if you have all of these qualities, you can look forward to selling some of Malta’s most stunning properties.

