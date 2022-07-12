Malta’s Under-16 teams will be looking to emulate their senior compatriots’ energetic displays this summer in the FIBA U-16 European Championships Division C starting on Tuesday.
The girls’ team is currently in Korce, Albania and faces hosts Albania and Andorra. Led by coach Sandro Farrugia and assistant Nadia Mifsud, the 12-player squad is made of players born in 2007 and 2008. They start off their commitments with a matchup with the Homeside (tip-off: 16.00).
The boys’ team is currently in Prishtina, Kosovo to face hosts Kosovo, Albania, and San Marino in Group A of the tournament.
Under coach Claudio Massari and assistant Omar Said, the 12-player squad’s first outing being against the home team on Tuesday (tip-off: 20.45).
