Malta’s Under-16 teams will be looking to emulate their senior compatriots’ energetic displays this summer in the FIBA U-16 European Championships Division C starting on Tuesday.

The girls’ team is currently in Korce, Albania and faces hosts Albania and Andorra. Led by coach Sandro Farrugia and assistant Nadia Mifsud, the 12-player squad is made of players born in 2007 and 2008. They start off their commitments with a matchup with the Homeside (tip-off: 16.00).

The boys’ team is currently in Prishtina, Kosovo to face hosts Kosovo, Albania, and San Marino in Group A of the tournament.

Under coach Claudio Massari and assistant Omar Said, the 12-player squad’s first outing being against the home team on Tuesday (tip-off: 20.45).

