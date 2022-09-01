Malta’s campaign for a seat on the United Nations Security Council included a €20,550 spend on silk scarves and neckties to be handed out as gifts.

The country was elected as a non-permanent member on the security council for a two-year term after securing 97% of the vote from 190 voting member states.

In order to be elected to the post, countries often outline a bid years in advance and lobby diplomatic efforts in hopes of securing a vote from the voting member states.

And it seems that the luxury accessories, created by renowned fashion designers Charles and Ron could have sweetened the deal in helping Malta climb to its seat.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that it had purchased 500 silk scarves and 750 silk neckties that were ordered during the previous legislature to be given as gifts to high-level officials during Malta’s campaign for the security council seat.

Including packaging and shipping, the Ministry paid roughly €16.44 per unit for the scarves.

As priced on their website, Charles and Ron women’s scarves can cost anywhere between €30 and €160 while men’s ties are being sold for between €90 to €110.

The €20,550 order for scarves and ties was awarded to Charles and Ron through direct order.

Public procurement rules stipulate that direct orders should not exceed €10,000 in value unless in exceptional circumstances and as a last resort.

“Charles and Ron were chosen because they are well known for their excellent products as they had designed and produced the ties and scarves for Malta’s EU Presidency in 2017 and they are the only Maltese producer of such items that have an outlet in New York,” the spokesperson said.

“The distribution of the scarves and ties with high-level delegates also serves to promote Maltese products and artists.”