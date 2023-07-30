Maltese sailor Richard Schultheis secured another impressive result in his career after winning a silver medal at the Junior U-23 World Championship that was held in Travemunder Woche in Germany this week.

Teaming up with Yoann Bertinn, the 18-year-old sailor produced another impressive performance in the prestigious championship when placing second in the 49er Class.

This is by far the best-ever performance for an U-20 sailor at a U-23 49er World Championship and no doubt further underlines his undoubted potential as he looks to secure a place in the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

