Malta had the highest increase in new building permits among EU states between 2021 and 2022, despite permits decreasing in a majority of member countries, according to new figures published by Eurostat.

In 2022, Malta saw a 29% increase in building permits in terms of useful floor area when compared to 2021, making it one of only nine EU states that registered an increase rather than a decline in such permits.

Malta was followed closely by Spain at 28%, Croatia at 21%, Slovenia at 17%, Bulgaria at 12%, Italy at 8%, Hungary at 7%, Portugal at 3% and France at 2%.

File Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In the remaining EU countries, the decreases in the number of building permits ranged between -28% in Luxembourg and -1% in Romania.

According to Eurostat, the number of building permits in the EU increased by almost 6% on average every year between 2015 and 2019, however, this trend was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, building permits went down by almost 5% on average across the EU, although the number of permits was still considered to be high and above pre-pandemic levels.

The 2022 decrease comes after a 15% increase was registered in 2021, a rebound year following the pandemic peak, Eurostat said.