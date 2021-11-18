Malta saw the sharpest decrease in traffic fatalities in the European Union last year, figures issued by the bloc on Thursday show.

Traffic fatalities were down all across the EU due to the slowdown caused by COVID-19.

Malta's rate of fatalities was down by 31%, with 11 dying on Malta's roads. The trend over 10 years sees deaths on Malta's road down by 15%, significantly lower than most EU countries.

This year, four people died in traffic accidents in Malta in the first three quarters of this year, according to NSO figures.

Across the EU, 18,800 people were killed in a road crash last year, an unprecedented annual fall of 17% on 2019. The drop in fatalities was proportionately less than the sharp falls in traffic levels across the EU as a result of the pandemic.

Preliminary figures for the first six months of 2021 indicate the number of road fatalities in the EU increased slightly (2%) compared to the same period in 2020 but was substantially down on the years 2017-2019 (19%).

The data shows that fatalities overwhelmingly occur in collisions involving cars and trucks.