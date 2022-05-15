Malta 66

Montenegro 6

Malta ran in 12 tries in their biggest victory on home soil as they defeated Montenegro 66-6 at the Mosta FC ground on Saturday evening to win the inaugural Medieval Shield.

Sixteen-year-pro halfback Jarrod Sammut led the way with 30 points from three tries and nine goals, as the visitors made their first foray into the international arena for official ranking points.

A 26-degree afternoon gave the Montenegrins an introduction as warm as the weather, and the home crowd was treated to an exhibition of rugby brilliance.

It was a number of amazing presentations from the Malta players, centre Zarrin Galea claimed a treble of tries, his first within the first 15 seconds, but later confirmed as not a world record time.

