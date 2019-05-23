Malta opened its Davis Cup commitments with two wins in as many games played after beating Andorra and San Marino, who are hosting the ongoing Davis Cup Europe Zone Group IV, Pool B fixtures.

Against Andorra, Matthew Asciak was declared winner of the first rubber after Andorra's Jesus Muro-Loscertales was forced to retire due to an injury.

Andorra leveled terms in rubber two as Pablo Ricardo Rodeiro-Stetson defeated Matthew Cassar Torreggiani 6-2 6-3.

Malta managed to seal the win in the third and final rubbre as Asciak and Omar Sudzuka joined forces to overcome Eric Cervos Noguer and Rodeir-Stetson 6-4 6-3.

Asciak and Sudzuka helped Malta beat San Marino as well after winning the third rubber 6-1 5-7 6-1.

Malta's Asciak opened the tie with a 6-1 6-0 defeat over Tommaso Simoncini before San Marino restored parity with Marco de Rossi beating Cassar Torreggiani 6-1 6-2.

Malta's next commitments will be against Kosovo on Thursday before closing their Davis Cup appointments against Ireland on Friday.