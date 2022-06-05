MALTA 2

Busuttil 58; Guillaumier 74

SAN MARINO 0

MALTA

H. Bonello, J. Borg (69 Z. Muscat), S. Borg, M. Guillaumier (87 N. Muscat), J. Mbong (46 J. Mbong), J. Degabriele, B. Paiber, E. Pepe (90 F. Apap), A. Satariano, D. Vella (46 J. Busuttil), A. Magri Overend.

SAN MARINO

E. Benedettini, M. Cevoli, D. Rossi, M. Palazzi, A. D’Addario (69 T. Zafferani), L. Lunadei, M. Battistini (95 L. Censoni), A. Golinucci, L. Ceccaroli (69 F. Tomassini), D. Rinaldi (80 J. Hirsch), N. Nanni (85 M. Bernardi).

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev (Azerbaijan).

Yellow cards Mbong, Satariano, Rossi, Golinucci, Paiber.

Malta were off to a winning start in the UEFA Nations League when they scored two fine second half goals to see off a stubborn San Marino side in Serravalle yesterday.

It looked as though the Maltese were set for a frustrating afternoon when they found the going tough for much of the opening 45 minutes to break down a solid San Marino defence as they seemed to lack that spark that would enable them to find the breakthrough.

But after the break, Mangia’s decision to rope in Jan Busuttil and Juan Corbalan turned out to be the masterstroke.

In fact, Floriana forward Jan Busuttil produced a moment of magic to score a brilliant opener before Corbalan then produced the assist for Matthew Guillaumier to head home the second goal that earned Malta a very important win.

The win lifted Malta to the top of the Group D2 alongside Estonia with three points but more importantly will be a huge injection of confidence ahead of Thursday’s crucial showdown with the former Soviet Republic at the National Stadium.

