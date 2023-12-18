The full-time gainfully occupied increased by 7.5 per cent in July compared to the same month in 2022, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 3.0, the National Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said that administrative data provided by Jobsplus showed that, over one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 7.5 per cent, reaching 274,014. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (19,132) and a decrease in registered unemployment (32).

The number of full time jobs has been on a consistent increase. (NSO)

Administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food service activities contributed the most for the increase in employment.

Full-time employment in the private sector went up by 19,050 persons to 221,706. Public sector full-time employment increased by 82 to 51,415.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 799 when compared to July 2022, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 18,333. Full-time employment for men and women went up by 7.7 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively over 2022 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in July 2023 increased by 6.2 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2022. The sectors that contributed mostly to the overall increase were professional, scientific and technical activities followed by the transportation and storage sector.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 41,357 up by 9.3 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2022. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 36,666 up by 3.0 per cent when compared to the same month in 2022.