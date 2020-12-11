A total of €927,294,000 worth of goods headed to Libya, including stolen cars, have been seized by Customs between 2018 and 2020.

Malta Customs said on Friday that these consignments were in breach of sanctions imposed on the movement of goods to Libya.

The seized goods include:



• Four containers carrying stolen vehicles, valued at €95,000

• Three containers carrying fireworks, with an estimated value of €1,064,000

• Two containers carrying €926 million in paper currency

• 23 containers carrying boats, with an estimated value of €135,000

