Maltese-Canadian film, Carmen, has been chosen as Malta’s entry to the best international film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The drama, starring actress Natascha McElhone, has already received three awards at various Canadian film festivals.

Inspired by actual events and entirely filmed in Malta, Carmen is a story of self-discovery and follows a middle-aged woman who has devoted her whole life to looking after her brother, a priest. After he dies, she begins a quest to find her own voice.

The drama was written and directed by Valerie Buhagiar, and the Maltese producers are Pierre Ellul and Anika Psaila Savona of Falkun Films.

Announced on Friday, the news comes on the same day as the film’s special premiere, which will take place at the Eden Cinemas this evening. A Q&A session will follow after the screening.

Carmen previously won the best feature film award at the Canadian Film Fest in April, and in June, won ‘Best of Show’ at the Female Eye Festival, also in Canada.

Last year, it was awarded Best Cinematography at the Canadian Whistler Film Festival.

The best international film contenders will be shortlisted to 15 finalists on December 21, and the final five Oscar nominees will be announced on January 24 next year ahead of the awards ceremony in March.

Psaila Savona said the submission is another milestone for the team.

“We are really happy that Maltese stories are being given recognition at this level,” she told Times of Malta.

“This film is a testament to the work and talent of our cast and crew. Thank you to everyone who has believed in this story, in us making it happen and Valerie for being the heart behind it.”

Malta has never won the international film category at the academy awards.

The Malta Academy Selection Committee is jointly spearheaded by the Malta Producers' Association (MPA) and the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA).

Last year, the Malta Academy Selection Committee selected Luzzu as Malta's Oscar contender for best international feature film. Last year's winner was Japan's Drive My Car.

Malta's selection panel consists of ten local individuals from a variety of diverse backgrounds related to the industry.