Malta will be sending water consultants to Antigua and Barbuda to help the Caribbean nation conserve and preserve its water supply.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne signed an agreement confirming the development assistance on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A government statement announcing the deal did not state what monetary value would be placed on the consultancy work, in terms of Malta’s annual development assistance budget.

The arrangement will see Malta’s Energy and Water Agency provide Antigua and Barbuda with consultancy services. The Caribbean nation ranks as one of the most water-stressed countries in the region and is considered at high risk of drought.

Malta’s deal with Antigua and Barbuda forms part of the Islands of Islands initiative, which seeks to bring island nations together to share best practices and help combat climate change and its impacts.