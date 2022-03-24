After enduring two cancellations in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations are well under way at the iconic Marsa International Cricket Ground for the third edition of the Malta Seniors Cricket Festival.

The seven-day Festival remains the largest veterans cricket festival in Europe with around 100 travelers arriving in Malta for the event.

Berkshire, Essex, Norfolk, Sussex and Kent-Bedfordshire Over 60s teams will battle it out in a round-robin format.

Seniors cricket is one of the fastest growing areas of the game and the Seniors Festival makes the most of Malta’s ideal early spring weather for hosting international sporting events.

UK celebrity, Henry Blofeld OBE, will be the Festival’s special guest speaker.

For 47 years, Blofel was one of the world’s most popular sporting commentators.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta