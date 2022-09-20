The Malta national team is set to play a friendly in Ireland in November, reports in the British media said on Tuesday.

Reports said that Ireland are looking to finalise plans to host Norway in a friendly on November 16 or 17 and then travel to Malta and face Devis Mangia’s men in another warm-up on either November 18 or 19.

For the Maltese national team, this friendly against Ireland will form part of their preparations for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The draws of the qualifying campaign will be held on October 9.

Should this friendly international be confirmed it will be the sixth time the two countries have faced each other on the international senior level.

In fact, Ireland have won all previous five meetings with the Maltese national team.

