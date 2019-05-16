The Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed shock following the airstrikes on Libya’s Tajoura, specifically on a migrant detention centre.

The strikes left 40 fatalities in their wake and countless injured.

This inhumane and insensitive attack was a stark reminder of the humanitarian situation in Libya and the need for concrete action to prevent this from deteriorating further, the ministry said.

It remained important that migrants at risk on the frontline and in dangerous areas were swiftly transferred to safe places under the supervision and protection of the United Nations.

The ministry condemned the violence perpetrated against civilians, migrants and refugees, and reiterated the need for the parties involved to refrain from violating international humanitarian law.

“This distressing situation further heightens the need for the adoption of a ceasefire between the parties involved on the ground, in coordination with the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Special Mission in Libya,” it said.

It called on the United Nations to carry out an immediate investigation to ensure that those responsible were held accountable.

The ministry expressed condolences with the families and friends of the victims.