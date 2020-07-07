Minister Carmelo Abela called on the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development to be "more proactive and relevant" and discuss how the country can strengthen its position as a place where new technological solutions can be tested before being exported to larger markets.

Speaking during an MCESD meeting with employers' and employees' representatives, Abela identified the digital economy as an economy that could help the country through difficult times.

He said social partners had told him Malta should become a Beta Island, essentially serving as a space where innovative technological projects are tested before these are offered to larger markets.

In the past Malta served as a test market for cellular telephony and other technologies, he added.

“Maltese people have always been innovative. Therefore, I encourage you to contribute to today’s discussion and send us your feedback. This to ensure that the role of the MCESD, as set out by law, is being fulfilled in an appropriate manner.”

Abela also referred to the 2030 sustainable development goals: according to latest data, Malta ranks 32 out of 166 countries in relation to the implementation of these goals.