The Nationalist Party has urged the government to prepare for a possible influx of Afghan migrants and to coordinate such efforts with the EU.

The appeal was made by shadow foreign minister Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and Roselyn Borg Knight, party international secretary.

In a statement, they expressed solidarity with the Afghan people and said current developments were of major concern.

They hoped peace and stability would return to Afghanistan and that human rights would be observed, including equal participation for men and women in education and the social and political life of the country.