Malta has signed the Ljubljana-Hague Convention, becoming among the world’s first countries to sign the landmark text.

The convention seeks to expand international cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and other international crimes.

It provides for more straightforward and thorough criminal and judicial cooperation in the prosecution of such crimes, including mutual legal assistance, the extradition of sentenced people and facilitating the investigation of such crimes.

The convention also includes a particular focus on the rights of victims of such crimes.

Almost 80 countries agreed on the convention text when it was finalised last May, and 34 countries, among them Malta, signed it at a ceremony held at The Hague between Wednesday and Thursday. The remaining countries are expected to follow suit at a later date.

National parliaments must ratify the convention before it can be considered legally binding on signatories.

The convention, which is independent of United Nations structures, seeks to complement the Rome Treaty that established the International Criminal Court. Negotiations to draft it began in 2011 at the initiative of Argentina, Belgium, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Senegal and Slovenia.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who signed the convention on Malta’s behalf, said it was an important step in ensuring justice for victims of genocide, wars crimes and crimes against humanity.

“The conflicts the world is seeing at the moment underline the need to strengthen international law through such initiatives, which provide new toold to help ensure justice and respect for human rights,” the minister said.