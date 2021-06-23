Malta Motorsport Federation and World Pro Racing have joined forces to organise the first edition of the Malta Sim Racing GT3 National Championship which gets underway on the weekend of July 2 and 3.

The championship will run for 10 whole weeks and will determine who will represent Malta in the 2021 FIA Games happening in Paris this October.

The event will be hosted at the World Pro Racing facility with the rFactor 2 platform, this being the platform the drivers get to drive on.

There will be three qualifying sessions on Friday, six qualifying sessions on Saturday and four qualifying sessions on Sunday with each session lasting 90 minutes followed by a 30-minute gap for the drivers to prepare for their next time slot.

