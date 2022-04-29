Malta Sotheby’s International Realty sponsored the Marsa Sports Club Ladies Team Tournament which took place from March 11 to April 22.

This tournament was organised by Carole Scrine and Linda Beere, members of the committee. The tournament this year was back with triumphant success, as unfortunately, it had to be cancelled last year after only two rounds due to COVID-19.

This tournament takes place at the Marsa Sports Club which is set on a footprint of 300 tumoli of pristine land, where facilities also include an 18-hole golf course, 19 tennis courts, 5 squash courts, a large swimming pool and much more.

The tournament is always greatly anticipated by the members of the club as the weather starts to get warmer.

Pat Camenzuli, Jacqui Cutajar, Doris Zammit, Judith Ricci, and Pierina Holmin were the captains.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta